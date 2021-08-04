Not onlyblacks were slaves

THE EDITOR: I offer here a few considerations (omissions) with respect to our observance of emancipation. Firstly, there is an issue larger than African slavery which is the notion of any one group subjugating another and how slavery was gradually then completely abolished among the European powers and their colonies.

These omissions have given many of our youth the false impression that only blacks were ever subjected to slavery. This is entirely untrue, especially in Trinidad where two of our Spanish governors were captured and sold into slavery in Africa.

Secondly, the record also shows that there were white (Dutch) slaves in Trinidad under the Spanish. Thirdly, the issue of Amerindian slaves is routinely ignored.

Additionally, the fact that our modern economy was started by Creole slaves from Haiti and the French islands as well as free coloureds who formed the majority of slave owners in Trinidad is also routinely ignored, despite their critical role in Trinidad’s history and culture.

I am particularly grieved by this since as a black person absolutely none of my ancestors came here from Africa – and I am not at all unique in this regard.

This is almost totally absent from the public consciousness now replete with irrelevant and imported North American tribalism, ethnic narcissism and their attendant pathologies.

It should also be noted that JJ Thomas, whose parents were slaves, published the first grammar book on French patois (Creole), an original of which is lodged at the Smithsonian. This book was revolutionary in attracting the attention of European intelligentsia and led to their recognition of Creole as a legitimate language invented by slaves.

It is morally incumbent on those in authority to act responsibly and make known the true history of these islands. In this regard, an appropriate emancipation monument reflecting all the above is overdue.

I offer these few considerations (there are others) in order that we might one day achieve an honest (intelligent) celebration of emancipation in TT.

STEVE ESCALIER

via e-mail