National Slam semi-finalists chosen

First Citizens National Poetry Slam champion Deneka Thomas will lead a masterclass at Nalis. -

Twenty poets have advanced to the semi-final round of the 2021 First Citizens National Poetry Slam (FCNPS) which will be broadcast on TTT on August 22 and 29.

The selected poets, three of whom were finalists at the 2020 National Slam, will start preparing their pieces for the semi-final rounds of the competition, where a total grand prize winnings of $80,000 at stake. The final found will be broadcast on October 10.

The semi-finalists auditioned virtually over three weekends in July via the Zoom platform before a judging panel consisting of communications expert Denise Demming, spoken word artist Arielle John, comedian Kwame Weekes, president of the Circle of Poets Nicholas Sosa, and singer/songwriter Marge Blackman.

A free preparation workshop was held online on July 15 with Arielle John for spoken word poets preparing to audition, and other interested people. It is still available on the National Poetry Slam’s Facebook page for anyone wanting tips and insight on spoken word and performance poetry.

For further info visit www.bocaslitfest.com/youth/poetry-slam/, and follow nationalpoetryslamtt on Instagram or Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FCNPS.

2021 FCNPS semi-finalists

Abdul Majeed Abdal Karim

Amaris Megan Noray

Amy Yeates

Darrion Narine

Deneka Thomas

Derron Sandy

Harmony Farrell

Kyle Hernandez

Marcus Millette

Michael Logie

Nia Thompson

Renaldo Briggs

Ronaldo Mohammed

Seth Sylvester

Shakir Gray

Shivana Sharma

Terriq Betaudier

Terryl Betaudier

Tevin Douglas

Zakiya Gill