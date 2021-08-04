Moruga man denied bail, charged with sexually touching boy

Police from the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) arrested and charged a 63-year-old Moruga man with one count of sexual touching of a minor on Tuesday.

That same day, he appeared virtually before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine. She denied bail, remanded him into custody and adjourned the case to August 30.

A police release said the charges stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred on an unknown date in December 2019 at the accused's home.

The accused, a close family friend, allegedly touched the 14-year-old boy inappropriately.

A report was made to the Princes Town police station on May 10 last year. The CPU was notified, and WPC Alexander investigated.

On Tuesday, acting Insp Khan, acting Sgt Mohammed, and other CPU officers arrested the accused at his home.

WPC Alexander laid the charge.