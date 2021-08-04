Minister, MP visit Maraval fire survivors

From left, MP Keith Scotland, National Self Help Commission Ltd CEO Elroy Julien, Minister Cox and Linda Rodriguez. Photo courtesy Ministry of Social Development and Family Services Facebook page -

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox visited the Maraval fire survivors at their grandmother’s home, Bournes Road, St James on Wednesday.

The Burke family have been staying there since their home at Rookery Nook, Maraval was destroyed.

Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape from the house after a fire broke out on July 26 around 7.20 am. Only two children, 13 and 15, got out alive.

Their parents, Troy Burke and Jenille Rodriguez were not at home when the fire started and by the time they arrived the house was already in flames. Burke was injured trying to get in to save the children.

Ezekiel celebrated his birthday two days before the incident and Kayden turned three a month ago.

Cox was accompanied by the area's MP Keith Scotland and National Self Help Comission CEO Elroy Julien.

Grandmother Linda Rodriguez told Newsday despite the limited space, she has been doing all in her power to ensure her daughter and her two remaining children have the support they need to cope.

She said, “I haven’t been feeling too well. It’s hard and unbelievable.

"We holding up but I know on Friday, for the funeral, will be a hard day for everyone. We want the nation to continue to keep us in their prayers.”

Cox also briefly spoke to one of the two survivors during her visit. Newsday understands the two girls are doing well since being discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The mother and older sister were not at home at the time.

Cox said, “We understand that (Jenille) Rodriguez and her two children are staying with her mother and therefore, we are trying as much as possible to bring ease and comfort to the family."

After a meeting earlier this week with the mother, Cox said the family will get an HDC home under the emergency housing programme. They are expected to receive the keys in the coming days.

Until then, the grandmother will receive home-repair assistance through the Self Help Commission and counselling through the ministry to deal with the deaths.

Rodriguez said part of her house collapsed in a landslide during the passage of Storm Bret in 2017. Then on August 21, 2018, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake caused more damage, leaving one bedroom and part of the kitchen intact. She also told Newsday she was injured when part of the house was damaged during the earthquake.

She tried to access a Self Help grant a few years ago. Julien said all is now being done to ensure the family gets the help they need through Self Help.

Scotland told Newsday he visited the family earlier this week to offer help.

“It was a challenging conversation to have. I met the two young survivors along with the mother and I spoke to them.

"What we are trying to do is assist in this vulnerable situation. This is what we have signed up to do, help people.”

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young has also been in contact with the family.

The children will be laid to rest on Friday at 11 am at the Church on the Rock in Morvant.

The two youngest children, Faith and Kayden, will be buried together. Ezekiel will be buried next to his siblings.

Rodriguez said, “Those two little ones were always together. When they died, they found them stick together like they were hugging, hiding under one of the beds.”