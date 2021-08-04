Judiciary gives new dates for paying fines

ALL courts will remain closed at least until September 30, but new dates have been given for paying fines and compensation, including mask fines.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie made changes to certain operations of the courts in his latest covid19 emergency practice directions, which take effect from Tuesday.

While court buildings remain closed and courts will continue to operate electronically, revisions were made to the time allowed by the court for filing documents and orders – which had been suspended but will now begin to run from August 4 – and paying compensation, fines and fees.

A waiver has been granted for paying fees for filing electronically until September 30, while all fines and court-ordered compensation, not including maintenance, which were due at August 3 can be paid on or before December 30.

The payment of public-health fixed-penalty notices issued before August 3 has also been extended to the end of the year.

However, all fines, compensation and mask tickets can be paid at any time using credit or Visa debit cards, details of which can be found on the Judiciary’s website.

Revised dates have also been given for hearings for those who are challenging their mask tickets, from April 5, 2022-August 29, 2023.

The new practice directions for court operations also include paying traffic tickets received before May 26, 2020. The deadline for payment of all these tickets is September 30, but they can also be paid online. Those issued later can be paid through the Ministry of Works and Transport Uturn system at select TTPost offices.

There will be no manual filings of documents at any court; this will be done by electronic filing only.

For bail surety, documents are to be submitted by e-mail and appointments will be given to submit the hard copy of the documents for verification before approval.

The process is the same for cash bail.

Last month, Judiciary staff were told they would be brought out on rotation and should give their supervisors details of their vaccination status. Those who were not yet vaccinated were told they would be given time off to receive their jabs. Provisions were made for those who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons, based on the advice of a doctor. They are to indicate this to their manager or supervisor.

Court executive administrator Master Christie Morris-Alleyne told staff, "As an organisation, we continue to prioritise the safety of all employees and their families and in the coming months, we are working to ensure your ability to return to a work environment that is safe for all."