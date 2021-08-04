Jordane Dookie progresses in Dominican Republic tennis tourney

TT JUNIOR tennis player Jordane Dookie won her second singles match at the COPA Pelicano Under-14 2021 in Dominican Republic, on Tuesday.

Dookie, facing Margaux Botran of Guatemala, came away victorious 7-5, 6-2.

TT are being represented by three players in the tournament including Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph.

On Monday in the first day of the main draw Dookie defeated Costa Rican Alejandro Cordero 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 to progress to the next round.

Daniel-Joseph and Wong were on the losing end.

Carlota Balseiro of Guatemala got past Daniel-Joseph 6-0, 6-0 and Nathalie Ramazzini also of Guatemala outlasted Wong 6-0, 6-1.