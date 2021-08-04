Indian Walk man denied bail on gun charges

On Tuesday, Brandon Baptiste of Lonely Road, Indian Walk, was denied bail when he appeared before Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on five fire-arm related charges.

Baptiste, 26, is charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

In a release on Wednesday, the police said the five charges stem from an incident on July 29.

On the day of the incident, which occurred on Baptiste’s street, he is accused of pointing a gun at a man he had argued with.

The victim is said to have become fearful of his life and he and Baptiste reportedly scuffled.

At some point, the victim reported hearing a gunshot and being shot in the lower right leg.

Baptiste fled after the alleged shooting and the victim got attention at the Princes Town District Health Facility for the gunshot wound.

He reported the incident to the Princes Town CID, which made inquiries which led to Baptiste’s arrest and subsequent charges.

Baptiste will reappear before the court on August 30.