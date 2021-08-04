City Gate area back to normal

After the disastrous rains on Tuesday afternoon in various areas in and around Port of Spain, by Wednesday morning everything had returned to normal around the City Gate.

Several cleaning teams from the Port of Spain Corporation worked for hours to move the debris, garbage and mud left by the flooding.

Tanker trucks, heavy machinery, and men with shovels and brooms brought peace to passers-by on Henry Street and South Quay.

"We are working from the first moment so that everything returns to normal and people can walk safely to enter or exit City Gate," a worker told Newsday.

By mid-morning on Wednesday, some sections of the bus route near the Port of Spain Market remained to be cleaned.

On Tuesday afternoon, two hours of heavy rain left commuters surprised by the mess as they made their way through it on their way home from work, watched by police officers.