Another covid19 death in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

The Tobago covid19 death toll has risen to 46.

The latest fatality was a 29-year-old woman with comorbidities.

On Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there were six new covid19 cases on the island and 430 active cases.

It said 44 people are in state isolation, 381 in home isolation and five in ICU.

There were 13 discharges.

To date, 10,611 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 1,507 tested positive.

There are 1,031 recovered patients.

The division said to date 14,127 people have received their first dose of a vaccine and 9,871 are fully vaccinated.