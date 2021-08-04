Analyst: Tsoiafatt Angus' party won't affect next THA election

Political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath -

Political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath does not believe Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus’ new political party can affect the next THA election.

Tsoiafatt Angus, chair of the Tobago Festivals Commission, launched the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) via YouTube on Monday, saying the party’s aim is to develop a “new Tobago” based on economic freedom and greater opportunities. She promised to provide further details in the coming weeks.

The former THA presiding officer and PNM member went against the party's constitution when she contested the Scarborough/Calder Hall electoral district as an independent candidate in the January 25 THA election. Tsoiafatt Angus was initially screened by the PNM but snubbed in favour of Marslyn Melville-Jack, who won the seat.

Tsoiafatt Angus has since been expelled from the PNM.

Bearing in mind the possibility that the next THA election could take place by year’s end, Ragoonath said Tsoiafatt Angus may not have enough time to properly structure her party, mobilise supporters and get suitable candidates.

“I don’t think it is sufficient time for her to do all of those things to mount a significant challenge to the PNM or the PDP at this point time. Maybe in years to come, yes.”

Recognising that Tsoiafatt Angus would want to capitalise on the upcoming election, Ragoonath also questioned whether her impact on the island is significant enough to get support in all of the soon-to-be 15 electoral districts.

“That, I think, is going to be the real challenge for Dr Tsoiafatt at this point in time.”

He added: “We know that she did contest the Scarborough/Calder Hall seat in the January THA election but was not able to win the seat. She did amass some votes, but it was not significant. Once you launch a party you are thinking about going across a wider number of constituents.”