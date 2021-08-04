Ahye, thanks for your effort

Michelle-Lee Ahye, left, wins her heat in the women's 100-metre run in Tokyo. AP PHOTO - AP

THE EDITOR: Trinis are the only people on the planet who seem to celebrate defeat. Just imagine on the night of November 19, 1989, people were dancing along Wrightson Road after the US football team broke our hearts.

People, it’s okay to embrace Michelle-Lee Ahye, let’s show her our appreciation and gratitude. Let's honour her and lift up her spirit upon her return, because none of us could have done better, that’s why she was there and we weren't.

We can do all of the above for the person as an individual. We have to recognise her personal grit, determination and effort. However, in the process of thanking her, we as a nation should never accept and embrace the defeat itself, because this could send the wrong message to future athletes. Just participating might be golden. However, gold is better than a golden performance.

Once again, thank you Ahye, and I know you will be the first to tell the younger and upcomimg ones that they must do better than you did.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail