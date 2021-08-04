A lot to be desired in how we treat our own

THE EDITOR: I decided to access assistance in this time of challenges and I would like to share two similar stories that demonstrate where we are as a people.

In the first instance, I applied for the salary relief grant. After a month I followed up on the application and realised the response was an automatic computer reply. Feeling further dehumanised, I highlighted my concerns and received a phone call from the office, after working hours. The officer informed me that my frustrations were investigated and, having found merit, she felt it necessary to ensure that my concerns were addressed.

I was both shocked and encouraged by her actions. While I am still awaiting the grant, the fact that she reached out in this unique time showed great insight and humanity.

I also tried to access assistance from the mayor of Chaguanas as he promoted his cause on social media. He took my information. I followed up a few weeks after and was told he was awaiting donations. Now all this time I am seeing various councillors and the mayor himself distributing hampers on social media.

I waited a month and, realising I was woefully expectant, informed him to remove my name from the list of requests. The response was “no problem.” And that was that. Not a question, not a concern. Make of it what you will but come election time I will have no problem in making my decision.

While I understand the challenges faced in all sections, there is a lot left to be desired as to how we treat our own across the board. How we respond to their needs when it is our mandate to provide and we are in a privileged position to serve.

I hope that those who continue to do this service with understanding and compassion continue to operate unfettered. The others, well perhaps they will be replaced by people who have no problem in service.

RYAN MARTINEZ

Chaguanas