Young and Restless actress mourns Moruga grandma

Mishael Morgan Instagram

Trinidadian-Canadian actress Mishael Morgan has taken to social media to pay tribute to her 96-year-old grandmother, who died on July 23.

Several media outlets in the US and Canada quoted Morgan, who on Sunday shared a photo via Instagram of Maria "Shooney" Forgenie, and referred to her as a "true Trini Queen."

"Today, we lay down the strongest woman I know. I am beyond honoured to be your granddaughter and to be here as we lay you to rest," the 35-year-old Young and Restless actress said.

"Raise a glass for a true Trini Queen. The matriarch of our family. Love you, grandma. Rest in power."

On Sunday, Soap Central, a soap opera website, reported that co-star Tracey Bregman and Days of our Lives star Tamara Braun had offered condolences.

Morgan, who migrated at the age of five, has appeared in many shows, including the Canadian teen series The Best Years and Family Biz. She was also featured in Trey Songz’s Wonder Woman music video.

Newsday learned that her grandmother grew up and lived in Basse Terre Village in Moruga. She ran a shop for many years on the main road near Palmer Street.

Relatives and residents of Moruga attended the funeral virtually.

The cause of her death was not disclosed.

An obituary in a local newspaper on Monday said Forgenie, nee Lee, died in Florida. She was the grandmother of 42, great-grandmother of 74, and great-great-grandmother of ten.

She was the sister of well-known San Fernando-based businesswoman Semoy Marcelline Attong, 88, who died on April 21 last year. Attong, who also grew up in Basse Terre, was the matriarch of the popular Charlie’s Black Pudding outlets.