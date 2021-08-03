UWI grad wins Erasmus Scholarship

Derron Watkins -

University of the West Indies graduate Derron Watkins has been awarded an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD) scholarship.

“I felt like every emotion of doubt, joy, and sadness; all the prayer, work, and sacrifice culminated into a single moment of absolute euphoria,” said about receiving the confirmation email. “It felt like I finally exhaled after holding my breath for years. Receiving that email was the most humbling moment of my life.”

Watkins is the holder of two bachelor’s degrees in economics and psychology, and will read for a master’s degree in work, organisational and personnel psychology at the University of Valencia, Spain and at the University of Coimbra in Portugal. He will begin his course of study in September.

“At UWI, I had to learn how to adapt to new environments, expectations, and personalities... I learned that consistent diligent work leads to positive outcomes. My entire UWI experience shaped the principles that form the foundation of my personality; humble, conscientious, open and honest.”

The EMJMD scholarship programme allows scholars the opportunity to read for a postgraduate degree in at least two countries in the EU, all expenses paid. In 2021, 2,756 scholarships were awarded to individuals in 141 countries. Watkins is one of an elite group of approximately 100 individuals from Trinidad and Tobago who have been awarded the scholarship since 2005.

At the end of his study abroad, Watkins, a business operations assistant at the Social Services Unit of the Judiciary hopes to be able to return to his job, at which he helps provide services for families and children. He is encouraging other students to explore as many opportunities as they can and go search for what interests them most.

“Find your passion, develop your vision and when you do, stay focused on your vision. Whether your vision is for academic excellence, entrepreneurial brilliance, or artistic expression, stay focused on your vision, work consistently, learn from your failures and be humble in success,” Watkins said.

For more information about the EMJMD visit: https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/erasmus-plus/