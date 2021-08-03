US: We've donated over 100 million vaccines to 65 countries so far

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on reducing gun violence, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

THE US Government has said it has donated a total of 111,701,000 covid19 vaccines to 65 countries to date.

In a press release on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said it was a "major milestone that cements the US as the global leader in covid19 vaccine donations.

"According to the UN, this is more than the donations of all other countries combined and reflects the generosity of the American spirit."

In June, the US government announced a planned global donation of 80 million doses.

The release said Tuesday's announcement was "a fulfilment of his promise and a significant down payment on hundreds of millions of more doses that the US will deliver in the coming weeks.

"Our goals are to increase global covid19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritise healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbors and other countries in need.

"We will continue to work with Covax, regional partners such as the African Union and Caricom, and other partners to ensure these vaccines are delivered in a way that is equitable and follows the science and public health data."

Of the 65 countries, Haiti is the only Caricom country to receive a donation thus far.