[Updated] Barrackpore man on kidnapping, sex charges against Venezuelan woman denied bail

A Barrackpore painter charged with four offences, including kidnapping and grievous sexual assault, was denied bail on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Amar Roopnarine, 28, of Wright Trace, off Cumuto Road North, faced Princes Town magistrate Indira R Misir-Gosine.

Cpl Suliman of the Barrackpore police station charged him with serious indecency, indecent assault, kidnapping and grievous sexual assault. The alleged victim is a 42-year-old Venezuelan woman

Roopnarine was not called upon to enter a plea as the charges were indictable.

Attorney Jevan Rampersad represented Roopnarine and made a bail application.

Tthe prosecutor, Sgt Shazeed Mohammed, objected, telling the court that Roopnarine’s criminal records showed he had similar matters pending at the Rio Claro magistrates’ court.

The magistrate denied bail remanded Roopnarine into police custody and adjourned the case to August 30.

The charges stemmed from an incident on April 26, when the woman got into a car she believed to be a taxi at Realize Road, Barrackpore.

She asked the driver to take her to the town area in Princes Town, but he took her to a lonely road off Gopaul Bypass Road in Craignish Village. The police report said he forced her to do several acts and assaulted her.

The driver then dropped her off in front of the Princes Town fire station.

After months of investigations, police arrested Roopnarine on Thursday at his home.

The victim identified him.