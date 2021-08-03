Union calls for CAL innovation, not layoffs

In this file photo a Caribbean Airlines plane takes off.

After Caribbean Airlines Ltd's announcement last Friday that 379 employees would be retrenched, as part of restructuring, there are calls for the company to rethink its approach.

Instead of laying off workers, secretary general of the Aviation, Communication and Allied Workers Union Peter Farmer said the airline must introduce innovations to its operations to be more profitable.

Farmer told Newsday, "CAL seems to have been concentrating more on reducing the market rather than expanding the market, whereas other airlines have been expanding with the Caribbean."

In a media release on Friday, the airline announced 280 employees will be laid off and an additional 99 people put on temporary layoff.

In its release, CAL said, "The airline has adjusted its planned strategy, fleet size and route network to reflect the decreased size of its future market, specifically, reduced passenger numbers, which is estimated to remain below 2019 levels for the next two to three years."

But Farmer said the airline should have looked for opportunities to diversify its operations.

For example, Farmer said Royal Caribbean International's announcement of Barbados being its newest home port should have been embraced by CAL as an opportunity.

From November, the cruise line will start cruises from Barbados to destinations including Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica.

"If cruises are starting in Barbados, you would have to bring people in. CAL has not answered questions about whether in fact they have co-ordinated their marketing to match with those cruises."

He said the union had been trying to get information on that, but without success.

"In terms of that (new opportunities), we would want to sit and chat, rather than the company embark on the issuance of layoff notices and so on.

"They are sleeping, in a sense, and are allowing other people to come in and dominate the market."

Since Friday, Farmer said, the union has not been informed which employees will be affected.

He claims some of the affected employees falls within the airline's bargaining unit.

"We are in the process of informing the company that they instituted (layoff) letters without informing the union of those jobs within the bargaining units (that may be affected). It's mandatory that the company sit and speak with us."

CAL's restructuring activities follow a loss of $172.7 million (US$25.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020.

Similar losses were seen in 2020, when the airline reported an operating loss of $738 million (US$109.2 million) compared to operating profits for 2018 and 2019.

CAL’s head of corporate communications Dionne Ligoure could not be reached for comment.