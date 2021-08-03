Two men held in Moruga for gun in car trunk

File photo

Barrackpore police arrested two men, one from Moruga and the other from Barrackpore, on Monday for having a gun in the trunk of a car.

A police report said at about 4.30 pm, officers staged a roadblock at Saunders Trace in St Mary’s Village in Moruga.

They intercepted and searched a black Honda Civic car driven by a man from Rookmineah Trace in Barrackpore. A man from Sunders Trace was also in the car.

Police found a homemade shotgun in the trunk and arrested the two men.

Sgt Ramoo led the exercise, together with Cpl Suliman, with the assistance of PCs Burton, Harripersad and others. Cpl Samsundar and other officers of the Praedial Larceny Squad at Craignish Village in Princes Town and members of the Forestry Division were also part of the exercise.

The men were expected to be charged for having the illegal gun.