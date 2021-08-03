Trinidad and Tobago sprint relay teams start medal quests on Wednesday

Michelle-Lee Ahye, of Trinidad and Tobago, wins a heat in the women's 100-metre sprint at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Friday, in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

THE TT men's and women's 4x100-metre relay teams will compete in their respective heats at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, on Wednesday night (TT time).

Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kelly-Ann Baptiste, Kai Selvon, Semoy Hackett, Khalifa St Fort and Ayla Stanisclaus make up the women's relay squad. The heats begin at 9 pm.

From 10.30 pm, a youthful TT unit will compete in the men's 4x100m relay heats. Four-time Olympian Richard Thompson will lead the team including Olympic debutants Akanni Hislop, Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison, Jonathan Farinha and Adell Colthrust.