Trinidad and Tobago sprint relay teams start medal quests on Wednesday
THE TT men's and women's 4x100-metre relay teams will compete in their respective heats at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, on Wednesday night (TT time).
Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kelly-Ann Baptiste, Kai Selvon, Semoy Hackett, Khalifa St Fort and Ayla Stanisclaus make up the women's relay squad. The heats begin at 9 pm.
From 10.30 pm, a youthful TT unit will compete in the men's 4x100m relay heats. Four-time Olympian Richard Thompson will lead the team including Olympic debutants Akanni Hislop, Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison, Jonathan Farinha and Adell Colthrust.
Comments
"Trinidad and Tobago sprint relay teams start medal quests on Wednesday"