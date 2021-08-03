Tsoiafatt Angus launches party to create 'new Tobago'

A new political party has been launched in Tobago by former PNM member Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus.

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), led by Tsoiafatt Angus, was unveiled virtually on Monday afternoon via YouTube.

The former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) presiding officer, who currently serves as chair of the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd (TFCL), said the party's aim is to develop a "new Tobago" based on economic freedom and greater opportunities.

Tsoiafatt Angus said this new Tobago will be "based on social gratification where the basic and fundamental rights of every human are reflected in the standard of living of every resident."

Among the objectives of the party is "to develop a new Tobago based on an environmental awakening, where we understand the true value of our natural resources and where we understand the delicate balance which must be established between protecting, preserving and maximising the opportunities provided by our resources, which then contribute to building a sustainable society.”

She went further explaining the party’s choice of name.

“Innovative – because we believe that the time has come to introduce new ideas to meet the growing demands of all our citizens. The current systems and methods of doing things have run their course and so we must now embrace the possibility of a new future and direction to achieve what we can imagine.

"Democratic – because this represents not only perceived freedoms but more importantly, the spirit of a people that recognise their worth and refuse to settle for less than what they deserve. It is upon this premise that an all-inclusive approach to governance must be taken in an effort to achieve through true democracy.

"Alliance speaks to our ability to identify with each other because of our similarities, aligned interest and resilient nature; these qualities speak to our natural inclination to always rebound from what may seem insurmountable. We must come together and work to establish and improve a lifestyle that strives to become better each day.”

She said the party believes that Tobago can become a model society where the basic desires and fundamental needs of every individual can be provided through greater efficiency and equitable distribution.

Tsoiafatt Angus said Tobago need to actively work towards becoming a self-sufficient economy.

"This would ensure that Tobago’s money circulates in Tobago adequately enough that all can benefit before it crosses the waters and even converted to foreign currency.”

She said the party will be independent and not indebted to any financiers or members.

“Our promise is not dependent on a membership policy, where there is created an inherent expectation of benefits because of political alignment. The ideology of the idea is based on the priceless value of your voice, because we recognise that you are the most invaluable resource the island has produced.

"By transparently utilising and harnessing the vast potential of every stakeholder, we can move Tobago not only forward but upward into regional and international recognition, taking a seat among those nations who have transformed their society by prudent management and the collective efforts of every citizen being committed to the vision of development.”

She said within the coming weeks more information would be provided on the party.