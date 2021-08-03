Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 45

Image courtesy CDC

Two more covid19 deaths in Tobago have pushed the island’s death toll to 45.

In its update on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the fatalities were a 61-year-old and a 72-year-old, both men with comorbidities.

Active covid19 cases now stand at 438, with four new cases.

The division reported that 35 patients are in state isolation, six in the Intensive Care Unit, 397 in home isolation, and two discharged.

It said to date, a total of 10,463 people have been tested for the virus, of whom 1,501 tested positive.

In all 1018 patients have recovered.

To date, 13,919 Tobagonians have received their first dose of a covid19 vaccine, and 9,740 are fully vaccinated.