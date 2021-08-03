The vaccinated must become vaccine ambassadors

THE EDITOR: As I sit and observe scientists, doctors, MPs from both sides and even the Prime Minister emotionally pleading with members of the population to listen to the science and get vaccinated, it became apparent to me that vaccine hesitancy is due to the mass circulation of erroneous information.

One of the main reasons put forward by the non-vaccinated and anti vaxxers is the current vaccines are experimental and therefore not safe.

According to the World Health Organization, there are strict protocols in place to help ensure the safety of all covid19 vaccines it has approved.

Before receiving validation from the WHO and national regulatory agencies, covid19 vaccines must undergo rigorous testing in clinical trials to prove they meet internationally agreed benchmarks for safety and efficacy.

Unprecedented scientific collaboration has allowed covid19 vaccine research, development and authorisation to be completed in record time in order to meet the urgent global need for these vaccines while maintaining high safety standards.

As with all vaccines, WHO and regulatory authorities will continuously monitor the use of covid19 vaccines to identify and respond to any safety issues that might arise, and through that process, assure they remain safe for use around the world.

I distinctly remember not too long ago our main worry was when a vaccine would be available to us.

Fortunately, we now have hundreds of thousands available due to the proactive planning by our government. I hereby make this request to those who have been vaccinated and understand the importance of the vaccine – do not criticise our fellow citizens for not accepting the vaccine or being hesitant.

Instead, convey upon yourself the title of covid19 vaccine ambassador.

In this key role you will show support to vaccine-hesitant members of the community. As an ambassador, be passionate about people getting the vaccine, give helpful feedback on culturally sensitive messages, learn more about the covid19 vaccine via a virtual session and shared resources.

Create a list of your network of friends, family and co-workers to share information about the vaccine and vaccine event, track progress, dedicate some of your time weekly to serve as an ambassador. Let us not depend solely on the Ministry of Health or by extension the government, to convince people of the importance of being vaccinated.

We all have to do our part to overcome this dreadful disease and make this world safer for each and everyone.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando