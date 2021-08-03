Telephone technician on harassment charge granted bail

McKeil McKenna on harassment charge - TTPS

A 31-year-old Crown Point man charged with harassment was granted $60,000 bail with surety or cash alternative of $6,500 when he appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor at the Scarborough magistrates court on July 28.

McKeil McKenna, a telephone technician, was arrested after a woman made a report of harassment to police on July 3, 2021.

According to police, the woman reported that on April 13 and 14, McKenna made threats to shoot and kill her.

Investigations were conducted by WPC Cox and supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Sgt Campbell of the Gender-Based Violence Unit which resulted in the McKenna’s arrest.

McKenna was instructed to stay 150 feet away from the victim, have no form of communication with her, do not go to her home, and to report to the Crown Point Police Station every Wednesday and Friday before 6 pm.

He is expected to reappear in court on August 23.