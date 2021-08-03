Suspect in Maraval man's murder still awaiting evaluation

John Smith

A 41-year-old woman who was arrested in relation to the murder of John Smith was still awaiting a psychiatric evaluation up to Monday afternoon, police sources said.

Smith was the former chairman of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance

The woman was taken to the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital by police and may be charged for his murder.

Investigators said the psychiatric evaluation is done over a period to determine whether someone is psychologically competent to be charged.

Smith, 74, was killed at his home at Catalina Courts, Maraval, on July 23.