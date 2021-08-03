Steady flow of traffic for drive-through jabs in Tobago

Cars in the drive-through vaccination line on Saturday at Shaw Park. - DAVID REID

Approximately 600 people have been jabbed over three days at the inaugural drive-through vaccination site at Shaw Park Complex carpark in Scarborough.

The initiative, which started Saturday, is a public-private sector partnership, and makes it easy for members of the public to stay inside their vehicles and get the vaccines with minimal waiting time. The drive-through jabs run daily until August 6 and no appointment is necessary.

General Manager of Primary Care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said as of midday on Monday, 594 people received a first vaccine dose at the drive-through.

She said, “We’ve had a steady flow – more morning times...We have seen a slowing down in the afternoon period.”

When Newsday visited the site on Saturday, staff was seen guiding the public through the process without a hitch.

As vehicles entered the queue, occupants who came for the jab had their vitals taken, then were assisted to fill out the forms.

As they were finished, they were then directed to another area, where they presented the forms and received their Sinopharm vaccine before proceeding to another area to be monitored before making their exit.

One driver said: "Everything is well-organised. There are no issues whatsoever here."

Another woman driving pass gave thumbs us and shouted, “Totally impressed.”

One staff member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said people are gravitating towards the drive-through vaccination.

"By the time we are ready to start at 8am...people are already parked and waiting.

“Most said that they prefer this because they don’t have to come out of their vehicle. So, an elderly person doesn’t have to come out and walk around exposing themselves to even greater risk,” he said.

TRHA’s Nursing Manager of Primary Care Kathy-Ann Greenidge-Ottley said on Saturday, the initial target from the Ministry of Health was 150 vaccines per day, but this had to be increased.

“Persons are coming – two, three in a vehicle at a time. We had very few vehicles with one person – so I think this is the way to go, this is an excellent initiative and we really want to thank all who are responsible, and we hope that we can sustain it."

She said family members are returning with their relatives after getting their jabs.

"So it’s very, very encouraging.”

She added: “I myself was a little daunted, thinking that not much people would have come out but I am really, really happy with the turnout. With the efforts from TEMA (Tobago Emergency Management Agency) as well, the organisation is excellent, the flow is excellent and the clients are very, very pleased and everything at this site is running very, very smoothly.”

Tobago's active covid19 cases as of Monday was 438, with three new cases.

In its update on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that 36 patients are in state isolation, six in the Intensive Care Unit, 396 in home isolation, and 15 discharged, while deaths remain at 43. It said to date, a total of 10,424 people have been tested for the virus and of that number, 1,497 tested positive. In all 1016 patients have recovered.

To date, 13,726 Tobagonians have received their first dose of a covid19 vaccine, and 9,736 are fully vaccinated.