Santa Cruz man found dead near avocado tree

File photo

Santa Cruz police are probing the death of a man who was found early on Tuesday morning.

Police said villagers found the body of Salim Ayers near an avocado tree in River Road, Upper Grand Curucaye, Bourg Mulatresse, Santa Cruz, at around 6 am.

They called the police, who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Ayers dead.

A post-mortem will be done on Friday to determine the cause of death, but investigators suspect Ayers fell from the tree and hit his head, as there were no marks of violence on the body.