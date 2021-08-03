RHAs hold 'pop-up' covid19 vaccination drives across Trinidad and Tobago

File photo: A woman receives the covid19 vaccine at NAPA, Port of Spain on Friday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Technical director of epidemiology Dr Avery Hinds said regional health authorities (RHAs) are continuing pop-up covid19 vaccination drives across Trinidad and Tobago.

During the Ministry of Health’s press conference on Tuesday, Hinds said the RHAs are rolling out additional outreach for communities with pop-up vaccination sites at community-centred locations, including community centres, schools and grocery car parks.

He said the pop-up vaccinations will be scheduled and announced by each RHA, and asked the public to look out for further announcements on their websites, adding the Eastern RHA has already published its schedule.

Hinds also urged the public to continue showing up for vaccinations to safeguard against the delta variant.

“As we move forward, we have people travelling more frequently (and) we want to underscore the importance of vaccination.

“The more vaccinations we get into people ahead of any potential introduction of a new variant, the better off we will be.”

He said the delta variant is more transmissible than the variants which preceded it.

“The original virus may have affected two people for every index case. With this new variant it can be four to eight new cases from any one index case.”