Revolver, ammo seized in Barataria

A revolver and three rounds of ammunition were found and seized by members of the North Eastern Division Task Force on Monday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police seized a revolver and three rounds of ammunition in Barataria during an anti-crime exercise on Monday afternoon.

Police said between 12.30 pm and 3 pm officers from the North Eastern Division searched several abandoned houses in Upper Seventh Avenue Malick and Upper Sixth Avenue Barataria.

They found the gun and three rounds of ammunition hidden on a stairway between Councilman Gardens and Valley Drive, Barataria.

No one was arrested.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, ASP Pariman and Insp Bharath with supervision from Sgt Martin and Cpls Daniel and Duncan.

Morvant police are continuing enquiries.