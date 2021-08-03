Rethink plans for Mandela Park

THE EDITOR: Please note King George V Park was renamed the Nelson Mandela Park by past mayor Tim Kee, without public consultation. It is still an enigma as to why this occurred.

I do hope this proposed revitalisation of the park by Public and Private Partnership (PPP) is approved by the people and not the PoS City Corporation. The park, as I understand, is simply managed by the corporation. Why PPP? It is the people's park and not the corporation to make this decision. But the "upper hand" has been known to be used.

Will there be a cost to use the park? It's our green space as are other fields and grounds around our country. Is the city corporation casting aspersions on the less fortunate youth? They simply go to Mandela Park for a "sweat." It's a recreational park, these folks are no less than others. They are humans with a need for recreation as we all are.

Please, private partnership may not have positive connotations, these are all about finances, unless it is corporate philanthropy, then they need not advise that they are a part of this project. One hopes the "upper hand" is not being used, since we do live in a democracy, last time I voted.

The recommendations for the "revitalisation" of the park totally ignores the environmental impact such changes will have. It is an appalling mindset for Government-appointed officials to have.

Are we still abiding by environmental laws and guidelines? The earth is in a crisis yet one speaks about the use of astro turf to replace a natural, green space. Clearly there was no thought on the impact such changes to the park would have on the environment.

Who are the "private" people in this proposed PPP? Friends of friends? Are they going to decimate and devastate our green space? And to what end? Why astro turf? Who benefits in the end?

Please, I mean no offence, but please don't make plans for Mandela Park as the plans made for Ariapita Avenue. Why would anyone want to make there akin to a nightclub strip, while the city of Port of Spain remains filthy?

Why does the private sector not offer to build and furnish a Carnival Institute where wire-bending and other aspects of our National Festival can be preserved and taught? And the same with football and other sporting activities. Why no camps for the less fortunate? Probably because there is no financial benefit for the PPP.

CHANDRA LEE KONG

St Clair