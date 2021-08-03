Pulmonologist: Asthmatics must take covid19 seriously

Pulmonologist for the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Dr Sana Mohammed has said people with asthma and other chronic lung disorders are more at risk of contracting the covid19 virus.

During the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Tuesday, she said it is crucial for those with asthma to protect themselves against the virus.

People with severe to moderate or uncontrolled asthma are more likely to be hospitalised with covid19, she warned.

“Ensure your asthma is under control,” she said. “Follow all guidelines, (and) one of the most important recommendations is to get the covid19 vaccine when it is available to you.

“If you or a loved one has asthma, or a respiratory illness, I would urge you to get vaccinated against covid19.”

She said people who frequently visit or care for others with respiratory illnesses should also take the vaccine.