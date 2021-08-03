Pollard hints DJ Bravo set to retire from international cricket

Kieron Pollard (left) and Dwayne Bravo -

WEST Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard hinted that Dwayne Bravo will retire from international cricket in the near future.

Before the final T20 between West Indies and Pakistan on Tuesday, which was eventually abandoned, Pollard said the match would be Bravo’s last match for West Indies on Caribbean soil.

In a video posted on the Windies Cricket Twitter page, Pollard said, “We just want to take this opportunity to wish one of our stalwarts of the game in West Indies cricket (the best) in all three formats of the game…yes, he has retired from the other formats a long time, but Bravo (is being) given this opportunity here to play his final game in maroon on Caribbean soil, so we look forward to that.”

Bravo, 37, has been among the wickets during the West Indies busy period at home over the past few months. In 2021, West Indies have already played Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in T20 series.

Bravo, who has played more than 80 T20 matches for West Indies since 2006, is expected to feature for West Indies at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup from October 17-November 14 in Oman and United Arab Emirates.

The abandoned match between West Indies and Pakistan at Providence in Guyana was the last match the West Indies T20 team will play at home before the World Cup.

Pollard also spoke about experienced player Chris Gayle, saying, “Chris has been there and thereabouts, but as he said he is going to play until 45 or 333 years of age, and at the end of the day we just want to do well for these guys.”

Gayle, 41, wears the number 333 on his West Indies uniform.