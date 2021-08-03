Persad-Bissessar: Time to end lockdown

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the government to put an end to “draconian lockdown measures,” which she said have been ineffective.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said the Prime Minister’s harsh restrictions to control covid19 are not working and the time has come for new approaches to fight the virus.

“There is no scientific data that supports this draconian lockdown,” she said. “Instead, Rowley continues to use rhetoric rather than reality to blunder his way through this covid19 crisis.”

She said Dr Rowley has kept the population constrained and is holding on to hope of positive change.

“The Prime Minister’s claim that he is trying to balance lives and livelihoods has been shown to be nothing more than hollow words, as he has refused to account to the population for the mounting death toll from covid19, and the billions of dollars supposedly spent on funding for matters related to the pandemic.

“What is alarming is that the Government’s plan to ‘Vaccinate to Operate’ is now morphing into ‘Vaccinate or else stay locked down.’ This is yet another indication of Rowley’s dictatorial tendencies, which must be rejected.”

She said the UNC has advocated for plans and policies aimed at taking the country out of the crisis and the government has no plan.

“We are heading into dangerous territory with the continued failing Keith Rowley administration at the helm.

“It is unacceptable that Rowley's recklessness has not only failed to reduce the daily positive covid19 cases but has now led to massive job losses and more families being pushed into poverty.”

She said the lockdown must come to an end so that people can get back to earning incomes and generating revenue.