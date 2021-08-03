Nine more die of covid19, but 62 fewer active cases

Image courtesy CDC

NINE more people have died from covid19 while the Ministry of Health recorded 62 fewer active cases when compared to Monday's figures.

The Health Ministry's daily update recorded 123 new cases from samples taken between July 30 and August 2, taking the number of active cases to 5,756.

The death toll as of Tuesday was 1,101, with 309 people in hospital.

To date 32,305 people have recovered from the virus, of a total of 39,162 cases.

There are 5,239 people in home isolation, 170 in state quarantine facilities and 85 in step-down facilities.

The total number of people who have received both doses of a vaccine is 195,165 with 398,479 having received one dose.