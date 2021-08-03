New waste management regulations approved

PLANNING and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said Trinidad and Tobago made another positive leap forward in its environmental development agenda through Cabinet’s recent approval of the Waste Management Rules, 2021 and the Waste Management (Fees) Regulations, 2021.

In a statement issued by the minstry, Robinson-Regis said the Waste Rules and Fees Regulations were laid in the House of Representatives on July 2 and in Senate on July 5.

She said the Waste Management Rules, 2021 aim to establish a legal framework to improve national waste management, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste, by requiring generators and handlers of waste to apply for and obtain permits prior to carrying out their waste-related activities.

These rules, Robinson-Regis continued, came into operation on May 31.

They apply to the generation, processing, treatment, packaging, storage, transportation, collection, disposal, recovery, recycling or other activities related to the treatment of waste other than radioactive waste.

She said the Waste Management (Fees) Regulations, 2021 will establish fees for application for and renewal of a waste generation permit; annual waste generation; application for and renewal of a waste handling permit; application for the variation of a permit; application for the transfer of a permit and extracts from the Waste Management Register.

Environmmental Management Authority (EMA) chairman Nadra Nathai-Gyan agreed with Robinson-Regis about the objectives of the Waste Rules and Fees Regulations. She said the EMA will embark on an integrated communications, education and public awareness programme across multiple platforms to engage and enlighten stakeholders on the environmental advantages of the rules and regulations.

Nathai-Gyan said these measures join an arsenal of other measures such as the Certificate of Environmental Clearance Rules 2001; Environmentally Sensitive Species Rules 2001; Environmentally Sensitive Areas Rules 2001, Noise Pollution Control Rules 2001 and the Water Pollution Rules, 2019; geared towards environmental preservation and protection.