National Investment Fund portfolio increases by $2 billion

National Investment Fund (NIF) poster. -

DIVIDENDS generated by the portfolio of the National Investment Fund (NIF) for the first half of 2021 increased by more than $20 million and the value of the corporation’s portfolio now stands at $10.1 billion – $2.2 billion higher than it was when it was established in 2018.

NIF chairman Vishnu Dhanpaul reported that dividends generated by the portfolio increased to $55.1 million for the first half of the year, as compared to the same period last year when dividends stood at $30 million.

He said during the first half of the financial year, December 2020 to June 2021, the company’s main focus was achieving operational efficiency despite challenges caused by covid19.

“I am pleased with the progress which these companies have been making in their quest to establish a sound financial platform for exiting the covid19 pandemic,” Dhanpaul said.

He said NIF will meet its sixth payout of $112.2 million to bond holders, making a total of $673.2 million in payouts since inception. They are expected to receive their seventh dividend payout on February 9, 2022.