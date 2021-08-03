Man shot dead in Morvant

Stock photo

Homicide investigators are trying to confirm the identity of a man who was shot dead in Morvant early on Tuesday morning.

Police said they received reports of a shooting in a track off Granado Street, Second Caledonia, at around 7.30 am. They found the body of the man there and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the man was identified only as "Snake."

Crime scene investigators were at the scene up to 10.30 am.