Kudos for standing for our laws

THE EDITOR: The authorities involved in immigration and national security have done us proud by upholding the law when a Canadian citizen attempted to enter the country without the right covid19 vaccination documentation.

For once, we Trinbagonians can hold our heads up high and say that we did not allow foreigners from a bigger and more powerful country to take us for granted.

It is time we put a stop to the bullying tactics from bigger countries who show no respect for our sovereignty as a nation.

While we can all sympathise with the gentleman who wanted to attend his mother's funeral, it is also incumbent that he does the right thing even if it is in another country.

Doesn't he try his utmost best to stay on the right side of the law in his homeland? I'm sure that he does.

It is a great example for future issues of this kind whereby foreigners think that this is a third world country and the laws that govern are to be taken lightly.

The laws pertaining to covid19 have been put in place to protect both foreigners entering our country and quite certainly the citizens of this country. Respect must be demanded at all times.

WAHID HOSEIN

Chaguanas