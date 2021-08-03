Keshorn fails in bid for third straight Olympic javelin medal

Keshorn Walcott, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in the qualification round of the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Wednesday (Tuesday night TT time), in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott will not advance to the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

On Tuesday night (TT time), during the preliminary round, Walcott, the 2012 London Olympics champ and 2016 Rio de Janiero Games bronze medallist, threw distances of 76.13 metres, 79.13m and 79.33m.

Any athlete who throws 83.50m and over in the qualifiers automatically advance to the final.

Three of the 16 men in Walcott's group (B) automatically qualified. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem had the furthest throw of 85.16m, followed by Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch with a season's best of 84.93m and Germany's Julian Weber with 84.41m.

Walcott finished seventh in the group.

There were also 16 athletes in the group A qualifiers, three of which also reached the automatic qualifying mark.

The top 12 athletes across both qualifiers advance to the final but Walcott's distance was the 16th best, overall, among the first round entrants.