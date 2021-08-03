Judah Garcia joins brother Levi at AEK Athens in Greece

Judah Garcia

National midfielder Judah Garcia has signed a three-year contract with Greek top-flight club AEK Athens.

Garcia will join AEK Athens' B team and will begin training with the squad from next Thursday. His older brother Levi, also plies his trade at the club and has since become a regular starter.

After signing his contract on Tuesday, Garcia, who previously represented Neroca FC in India, was elated.

In an interview with AEK Athens media, he said, “It is really exciting for me to play in the same team as Levi. We have already done it in our national team and I hope we will do it in AEK soon.

“It is a great honour for me and my family to join such a big club with the history of AEK. I do not hide the fact that I am happy for this development and I believe that there is a huge prospect for my football career.”

The 20 year old previously played for Point Fortin Civic FC’s junior team before making the jump to its senior squad in 2017.

In November 2020, he was signed to Imphal-based Neroca FC for the 2020/2021 season. He has represented TT at the under-20 and under-23 levels.

Garcia made his senior international debut against Panama in 2019 under former national coach Dennis Lawrence. He most recently featured in TT's unsuccessful 2022 World Cup qualifiers and scored his maiden goal in TT’s Gold Cup campaign under coach Angus Eve before getting injured.