Jereem clocks season's best to reach Olympic 200m final

Jereem Richards, of Trinidad and Tobago, reacts after winning his heat in the men's 200m event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, in Tokyo. Jereem later qualified for the final. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago athlete Jereem Richards booked his place in the men’s 200-metre final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Running in the third and final semifinal on Tuesday morning (TT time), Richards clocked a season’s best time to cross third in 20.10 seconds.

The top two in each of the three semifinals plus the next two fastest runners advanced to the final.

Canadian Andre De Grasse won semifinal three in 19.73 – a new Canadian record.

American Kenneth Bedernek was second in 19.83 to grab the next automatic qualification spot.

Semifinal two needed a photo finish to decide the outcome as Canadian Aaron Brown (19.99) just edged Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh (19.99) and American Noah Lyles (19.99) into second and third, respectively.

Semifinal one was won by American Erriyon Knighton in 20.02.

Richards has the seventh best time heading into the final scheduled for 8.55 am on Wednesday.