Gasparillo man faces 3 charges including breach of curfew

A 39-year-old Coast Guard officer is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday charged with three offences that arose from the same incident.

PC Dass of the Gasparillo police station charged the man with breaching the curfew, using insulting language and disorderly behaviour.

Police said at around 12.10 am on Monday, Sgt Ishmael and PCs Polo and Dass were on mobile patrol at Caratal Road in Gasparillo. They got a report of a "suspicious" car in front of a resident’s house on Caratal Road near Parforce Road.

The officers responded and saw a Nissan car parked on the roadside. The suspect was asleep in the driver’s seat, which was reclined.

Police woke him up and asked him why he was in a public place during the curfew hours of 9 pm to 5 am.

The man responded that he was returning home from work and he was tired. He claimed he stopped to make a phone call.

Police said based on his Coast Guard identification card, his address is three minutes away. Police then escorted him home.

But when he arrived, his neighbours were watching from their homes.

The man started shouting and pointing at the police van.

"This is what allyuh good for fight down. Why allyuh making a scene, allyuh stupid police," he allegedly said.

Making gestures, he added: "Is dotish allyuh dotish."

He also referred to an officer as a "little black boy." Police arrested him and, while in custody, he told police he went to check on his "boys and them down the road."