Funeral for Maraval siblings on Friday

From left, Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape from a fire at their home.

The funeral of Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, will be held on Friday at 11 am at the Church on the Rock, Morvant.

The three children died in a fire at their home in Rookery Nook, Maraval last Monday morning.

Their parents, Troy Burke and Jenille Rodriguez were not at home when the fire started. On hearing the news they arrived to find fire officials and members of the public trying to rescue the children trapped inside.

Buke was injured trying to get into the burning house to free them.

Of the five siblings, two sisters, 13 and 15, escaped. They were monitored at the Eric Williams Sciences Complex, Mt Hope for three days before being discharged.

Over the past week, hundreds of people have reached out to the family with clothing and food. Wonderful Word, Massy Stores and RBC also joined in to make donations.

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox announced, after a meeting with Rodriguez last Wednesday, that the family will soon receive the keys to a HDC home.

Rodriguez told Newsday she is thankful for the outpouring of love and support, and the family has found comfort in God.

The funeral service can be viewed on YouTube. A link will be provided in the coming days.