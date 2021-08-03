Flow Trinidad excited by fixed number portability ruling

Flow’s vice president, Simone Martin-Sulgan. -

COLUMBUS Communications/ Flow Trinidad Ltd has welcomed last week’s ruling of the High Court on fixed number portability (FNP).

In a release, the company which initiated the action against the Telecommunications Authority (TATT), said the court’s ruling was a victory for customers.

Columbus Communications had complained of the authority’s failure to act on TSTT’s non-compliance and calling on it to exercise its statutory power to compel the state-owned telecoms provider to implement FNP.

In his ruling, Justice Frank Seepersad held TSTT was legally obligated to implement FNP.

Columbus Communications said FNP allowed for competition in the fixed voice market as customers are able to keep their numbers if they choose to change service provider. “Government’s policy is to promote competition. The relevant telecommunication legislation, regulations, and concession agreement require that operators provide customers with FNP service when directed to do so by TATT. Based on a 2016 TATT decision, customers should have been able to enjoy FNP service as of November 28, 2016.”

The release said for close to five years, customers had been denied the service and competition was stifled because of TSTT’s position, at the time, that it was not legally obligated to implement FNP.

“Columbus Communications Trinidad Limited /Flow Trinidad has always advocated for fair market competition, and exercised all available options to make the case for a level playing field in the local telecommunications space for the benefit of all consumers, and the sustained development of the industry,” the release said.

It also quoted Flow’s vice president, Simone Martin-Sulgan who said, “This signals a tremendous victory for customers and the wider industry. We are excited that this ruling paves the way for fair and open competition in the fixed voice market.”

Martin-Sulgan said the company was pleased with the ruling since “everyone wins with increased competition.

“Our team members are excited about the many possibilities and benefits it now offers to the market when it comes to telecommunication services.”

Last week, TSTT said it was concerned with some aspects of Seepersad’s ruling and was weighing its options on an appeal.