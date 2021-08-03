Flash flooding in Arima Old Road after heavy rain

Residents of Arima Old Road experienced a flash flood on Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall. One resident living on Cumberbatch Street said flooding was a regular occurrence and took this photo of Tuesday's flood.

On Tuesday morning, residents of Arima Old Road experienced flash flooding, which they said has become a recurring problem after heavy rain in the area.

One resident of Cumberbatch Street, who did not wish to be named, said, “We get affected really bad with it (flash flooding).

“We usually can’t leave our homes to go anywhere, and it also does a lot of destruction to our property.”

In recent years, she said she has lost a washing machine and living room set to floodwaters.

Given flooding is a regular occurrence in the area, she said she has not sought any assistance for recent or prior flood damage.

She is calling for work to be done on the area’s drainage.

Asked if any of the area’s local or central government representatives have visited to assess the area’s flooding problem, she said, “It had a time one or two them came in the area, took pictures, and they never came back.”