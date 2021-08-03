Fewer people visiting south mass covid19 vaccination site

Venezuelans Kinverlins Mata, from left, Victor Handinette and Maryoris Rojas displays their vaccination cards and the vaccination symbol after receiving their vaccination dose at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts in San Fernando. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FEWER people have been going to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) mass covid19 vaccination site in San Fernando than last week.

When Newsday visited on Tuesday around noon, officials said approximately 250 people had been vaccinated.

Last Tuesday, around the same time, 830 people had already been vaccinated.

The site remained open over the weekend and on Monday, with some people even getting vouchers for pizza as an incentive.

Officials there told Newsday they have not “been crossing the thousands” again, but the slowdown is not unique to SAPA.

“It seems to be happening throughout the country,” an official said.

No one was being screened for at least ten minutes, but then a few people began trickling in.

Officials said lately a lot of Venezuelans have been coming to be vaccinated.

There are no interpreters at SAPA, though, so staff have been using Google Translate to communicate with those who speak little or no English.