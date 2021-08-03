Few people vaccinated in north Trinidad on Tuesday

Digicel employee Christopher Primus took his covid 19 vaccine at the Queen's Park Savannah. He said he did so because he wants to travel soon. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The three covid19 vaccination centres in north Trinidad drew few people on Tuesday.

At the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, some people came in family groups for their first doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Digicel worker Christopher Primus told Newsday the whole process only took 15 minutes.

“It's really fast. There are a lot of volunteers to help with everything. I'm amazed at how fast,” he said.

Esther Kalloo, 65, also received her first jab.

"It's good to be able to get the vaccine. There are no lines and everything is fluid. In 20 minutes it was ready."

Several foreigners also came for their first dose.

“It is important to be able to be immune against this harsh virus. That is why I came of my own free will,” said Carolina Escobar, a 38-year-old Venezuelan who lives on the road to Maracas.

At the Barataria Health Centre there was also little movement of people.

América Calzadilla said: "I live with my family near the health centre and several friends told me it was not necessary to make an appointment to get vaccinated. That's why I came, and was able to get vaccinated in 20 minutes."

There was no one waiting or in the process of being vaccinated at the Diego Martin Health Centre when Newsday arrived. Since 8am the staff had been dealing with the few who came to get vaccinated.