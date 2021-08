Erin girl,16, missing

MISSING: Vanessa Mohammed. -

Police are calling on the public to help find a missing 16-year-old Erin resident.

Vanessa Mohammed, of Ramlal Avenue in St Francis Village, was last seen on Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Erin police at 649-8888 or any police station.

People can also call 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.