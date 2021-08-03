Elaine wins historic Olympic sprint double

Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the final of the women's 200 metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Tuesday, in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO)

ELAINE Thompson-Herah completed the sprint double when she captured gold in the women’s 200-metre final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Tuesday morning (TT time).

Thompson-Herah won the event in a new Jamaican record of 21.53 seconds.

The victory comes just three days after she won the women’s 100m title in a new Olympic record of 10.61. She is the first woman to win back-to-back 100m and 200m titles at the Olympic Games.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Thompson-Herah won gold in both the 100m in 10.71 and 200m in 21.78.

Jamaica swept the 100m title on Saturday as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took silver in 10.74 and Shericka Jackson earned bronze in 10.76.

Christine Mboma of Namibia grabbed silver in the 200m on Tuesday in 21.81 and American Gabrielle Thomas grabbed bronze in 21.87. Fraser-Pryce missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in 21.94.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas was expected to be in contention for a medal, but never threatened the leading runners as she ended last in 24 seconds flat.

Thompson-Herah can win a third gold medal in Tokyo as Jamaica will be favoured to win the women’s 4x100m relay later this week.