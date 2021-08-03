Don't rush to reopen schools

THE EDITOR: The government needs to think carefully before taking the decision to have schools reopened in September.

From global news updates, the covid strains – especially the Delta – are producing cascading effects on nations, to the extent that health care systems are being strained.

We must bear in mind that the virus does not respect age, gender, ethnicity or status. Although children may not be prime targets, there is the probability that they can take it home to vulnerable family members, especially those with comorbidities.

One must also take into account that there are children with delicate health conditions who may easily succumb to the virus. In like manner as the adults, they too require protection.

Although physical distancing and the wearing of masks are hoped to be maintained in the classroom setting, children will not always be prevented from having very close contacts with one another, especially at the primary school level.

There will always be the grim problem of improper supervision and teacher absenteeism. These coupled with the boisterousness and naivete of youth could be a recipe for disaster.

In many of our secondary schools, teenaged children are rude and obstinate to authority, so there could be wilful disregard for the stipulated health protocols which teachers are expected to enforce. This could be an avenue for the spreading of the virus. And what of secondary school students who may want to be promiscuous before or after classes?

These and other factors must be carefully analysed before a decision is made to reopen our schools for normal classes.

It would be wise to continue the process of virtual learning in order to have our young ones protected, if only from themselves. The pandemic has not abated and we face the threat of virus mutation with the Delta, a potentially lethal one for our young people who, if they are under the age of 18, cannot be vaccinated with the current vaccines available in TT. It would be wise to exercise caution.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

Via e-mail