Debris, trash, mud surround City Gate

Rubble, garbage and mud surrounded City Gate in Port of Spain after heavy rainfall on Tuesday - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The heavy downpour in Port of Spain on Tuesday afternoon caused havoc on South Quay and at the entrance to City Gate.

Hundreds of people had to pick their way through the mess left by the rainwater after it ebbed away from the road. Rubble, garbage and mud surrounded City Gate.

Police officers guarded the area in case of emergency as hundreds of people tried to reach the transport hub through the sludge and debris.

Gabrielle Bissoon said: "It's amazing, it looks like a scene from a movie."

Some people felt the scene looked like the aftermath of a tsunami and others said the lack of good drainage continues to wreak havoc there every time it rains heavily.

The flooding on South Quay led to a backup of traffic coming down Frederick Street and crossing Independence Square.

"This shows that we are not prepared for a major emergency," said Bissoon.

"I'm worried. This image is from Port of Spain, the main city in Trinidad and Tobago," said another passerby as she took photos.

People and vehicles filled several streets because the rain and flooding coincided with the time when commuters were leaving work.